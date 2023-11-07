IMDb 6.1 / 10 from 128 users

Diterbitkan 09 October 2017

Oleh mamat

The Nameless Day (2017)

The retired Chief superintendent Jakob Franck who often had to inform relatives as a “death messenger”, now hopes to lead a life beyond the dead.

Volker Schlöndorff

Thomas Thieme, Devid Striesow, Ursina Lardi, Tina Engel, Jan Messutat, Stephanie Amarell, Thomas Prenn, Christian Kuchenbuch, Jochanah Mahnke, Anja Schiffel, Otto Bigalke, Cai Cohrs, Eve Borchardt, Robin Gooch, Malina Harbort, Udo Hoffmann, Michael Ihnow, Barbara Krzoska, Klaus Manchen, Luisa Menzen, Heide Simon

tt6734062