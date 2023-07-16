Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Mount 2 (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Gibraltar
Bintang film
Amy Wink,
Chloe Loddo,
Christina Linares,
Esther Roiz,
Matthew Navas,
Mia Sen,
Molly Sawyer,
Niall Serra,
Sam Bush,
Siena May Lee
Sutradara
Ian Charles Serra,
Isaac Barrao
Genre
Horror
IMDb
4.3/
10from
87users
Diterbitkan
12 May 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Mount 2 (2023)
A year after the incident at the Mount, the police are still investigating the murders of Philomena and Caroline. The Mount has been cordoned off by the police. However, on Halloween night, a group of teenagers break in. They plan on holding a wedding between friends, conducted by a rather odd character, however, little did they know some unexpected guests would show up to crash the party.
tt19284188