IMDb 4.9 / 10 from 6,828 users

Diterbitkan 06 September 2011

Oleh mamat

The Moth Diaries (2011)

Rebecca is a young girl who, haunted by her father’s suicide, enrolls in an elite boarding school for girls. Before long, her friendship with the popular Lucy is shattered by the arrival of a dark and mysterious new student named Ernessa, whom Rebecca suspects may be responsible for the rising body count at the school.

Mary Harron, Lorette Leblanc

Sarah Bolger, Lily Cole, Sarah Gadon, Scott Speedman, Valerie Tian, Melissa Farman, Laurence Hamelin, Kathleen Fee, Judy Parfitt, Deena Aziz, Anne Day-Jones, Zina Anaplioti, Julian Casey, Steffi Hagel, Leif Anderson, Roxan Bourdelais

tt1407065