Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Canada

IMDb

4.9

/

10

from

6,828

users

Diterbitkan

06 September 2011

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Moth Diaries (2011)

Rebecca is a young girl who, haunted by her father’s suicide, enrolls in an elite boarding school for girls. Before long, her friendship with the popular Lucy is shattered by the arrival of a dark and mysterious new student named Ernessa, whom Rebecca suspects may be responsible for the rising body count at the school.
Mary Harron, Lorette Leblanc
Sarah Bolger, Lily Cole, Sarah Gadon, Scott Speedman, Valerie Tian, Melissa Farman, Laurence Hamelin, Kathleen Fee, Judy Parfitt, Deena Aziz, Anne Day-Jones, Zina Anaplioti, Julian Casey, Steffi Hagel, Leif Anderson, Roxan Bourdelais

Diterbitkan

November 20, 2023 12:23 am

Durasi

