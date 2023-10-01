IMDb 6.8 / 10 from 1,799 users

Diterbitkan 30 July 2021

Oleh mamat

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World (2021)

In 1971, due to the world premiere of Death in Venice, Italian director Lucino Visconti proclaimed his Tadzio as the world’s most beautiful boy. A shadow that today, 50 years later, weighs Björn Andrésen’s life.

Kristian Petri, Kristina Lindström

Björn Andrésen, Riyoko Ikeda, Margareta Krantz, Hajime Sawatari, Luchino Visconti, Masatoshi Sakai

