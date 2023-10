IMDb 5.4 / 10 from 1,955 users

The Millionairess (1960)

When her father dies, Epifania Parerga, an Italian in London, becomes the world’s richest woman. She feels incomplete without a husband and falls in love with a humble, Indian physician, Ahmed el Kabir, much loved by his indigent English patients.

Anthony Asquith

Sophia Loren, Peter Sellers, Vittorio De Sica, Alastair Sim, Dennis Price, Gary Raymond, Miriam Karlin, Noel Purcell, Virginia Vernon, Eleanor Summerfield, Pauline Jameson, Alfie Bass, Graham Stark, Diana Coupland, Willoughby Goddard, Basil Hoskins, Gordon Sterne, Tempe Adam, Wally Patch, Charles Hill, Derek Nimmo

tt0054086