  The Milkwoman (2005)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

Sutradara

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

148

users

Diterbitkan

02 July 2005

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Milkwoman (2005)

Minako (TANAKA Yuko), begins her day running up and down the hills of her hometown delivering milk door to door. When that's done, she heads to her day job as a supermarket cashier. Minako is 50 and single. In one of the houses to which she delivers milk is a man with whom she has secretly been in love since high school. The man, Keita (KISHIBE Ittoku), lives with his wife Yoko, who is terminally ill. Caring for her at home, he works in the children's affairs section of the local municipal office. Though he insists that he wants nothing more than an "ordinary" existence, his life is in turmoil below the surface. The director uses a variety of narrative devises to portray the loneliness, isolation, and hope of these people who have seemingly allowed their goals and dreams to slip away, whilst keeping them agonizingly close to hand.
Akira Ogata
Yūko Tanaka, Ittoku Kishibe, Akiko Nishina, Koichi Ueda, Teruyuki Kagawa

Diterbitkan

Juli 6, 2023 7:59 am

Durasi

