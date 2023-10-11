IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 2,138 users

Diterbitkan 15 March 2018

Oleh mamat

The Matchmaker’s Playbook (2018)

After a career-ending accident, former NFL recruit Ian Hunter is back on campus, and he’s putting his extensive skills with women to work as one of the masterminds behind a successful and secretive dating service. But when Blake Olson requests the services of Wingmen, Inc., Ian may have landed his most hopeless client yet. As Blake begins the transformation from hot mess to smokin’ hot, Ian realizes he’s in danger of breaking his cardinal rule….

Tosca Musk

Nick Bateman, Caitlin Carver, Tyler Johnson, Justene Alpert, Trey Tucker, Bayley Corman

tt7913934