IMDb 5.5 / 10 from 64 users

Diterbitkan 07 February 2023

Oleh LIN

The Match-Stick Flame 2: Lunada Bay (2023)

Dalton returns to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA after hiding out for a year due to his father Match-Stick’s death. Match-Stick was hunted down and killed by the Triad leader Mr. Tang. Dalton suffers with PTSD from being a Navy Seal Veteran in the “War On Terror” and he tries to come up with coping mechanisms to deal with his PTSD. Dalton finds out he has a half brother out of wedlock who takes over the Hollywood Mob. DEA Agent Prasad recruits Dalton to go undercover into the Lunada Bay surfing gang to find out who’s supplying the drug Galaxy. There’s plenty of action and family drama.

Craig Robert Bruss

Vineeta Prasad, Craig Robert Bruss, Alex Hramakouski, Abhimanyu Lalwani, Ari Davis, John Chia-Lin Chang, Mark Taormino, Kevin Alvarado

tt10964866