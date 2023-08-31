Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Match-Stick Flame 2: Lunada Bay (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Abhimanyu Lalwani,
Alex Hramakouski,
Ari Davis,
Craig Robert Bruss,
John Chia-Lin Chang,
Kevin Alvarado,
Mark Taormino,
Vineeta Prasad
Sutradara
Craig Robert Bruss
IMDb
5.5/
10from
64users
Diterbitkan
07 February 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Match-Stick Flame 2: Lunada Bay (2023)
Dalton returns to Rancho Palos Verdes, CA after hiding out for a year due to his father Match-Stick’s death. Match-Stick was hunted down and killed by the Triad leader Mr. Tang. Dalton suffers with PTSD from being a Navy Seal Veteran in the “War On Terror” and he tries to come up with coping mechanisms to deal with his PTSD. Dalton finds out he has a half brother out of wedlock who takes over the Hollywood Mob. DEA Agent Prasad recruits Dalton to go undercover into the Lunada Bay surfing gang to find out who’s supplying the drug Galaxy. There’s plenty of action and family drama.
