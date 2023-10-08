  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

1,410

users

Diterbitkan

27 January 1975

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Man in the Glass Booth (1975)

Arthur Goldman is a rich Jewish industrialist, living in luxury in a Manhattan high-rise. He banters with his assistant Charlie, often shocking Charlie with his outrageousness and irreverence about aspects of Jewish life. Nonetheless, Charlie is astonished when, one day, Israeli secret agents burst in and arrest Goldman for being not a Jewish businessman but a Nazi war criminal. Whisked to Israel for trial, Goldman forces his accusers to face not only his presumed guilt–but their own.
Arthur Hiller
Maximilian Schell, Lois Nettleton, Lawrence Pressman, Luther Adler, Lloyd Bochner, Robert H. Harris, Henry Brown, Norbert Schiller, Berry Kroeger, Leonardo Cimino, Connie Sawyer, Leonidas Ossetynski, David Nash, Martin Berman, Richard Rasof, Allyson Ames

Diterbitkan

Oktober 8, 2023 7:08 pm

Durasi

