IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 400 users

Diterbitkan 05 June 1986

Oleh mamat

The Lunatics (1986)

A psychiatrist donates his time to help the mentally ill street people of Hong Kong. A reporter who hears about his activities accompanies him on his rounds.

Yuen Bun, Derek Yee Tung-Sing

Stanley Fung, Deanie Ip, Paul Chun, Dennis Chan Kwok-San, Chow Yun-fat, John Shum Kin-Fun, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Season Ma, Ma Suk-Jan, Suen Lai, Lo Hung, Cheung Hei, Wan Seung-Lam, Lui Hung, Jeffrey Ho Wai-Lung, Ng Kwok-Kin, Cho Yuen-Tat, Tam Bo

tt0090940