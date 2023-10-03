Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Lovers of Montparnasse (1958) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Bintang film
Anouk Aimee,
Antoine Tudal,
Arlette Poirier,
Bruno Balp,
Carole Sands,
Denise Vernac,
Gérard Philipe,
Gérard Séty,
Jacques Ferrière,
Jany Clair
IMDb
7.4/
10from
1,626users
Diterbitkan
04 April 1958
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Lovers of Montparnasse (1958)
Biographic film chronicling the last year of the life of the Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani, 1919, who falls in love with a girl from a wealthy family. Her parents are against this relationship and stop financial help. Modigliani worked and died in abject poverty in the Montparnasse Quarter of Paris, France.
Jean Becker, Jacques Becker, Sophie Becker, Serge Witta
Gérard Philipe, Lilli Palmer, Lea Padovani, Gérard Séty, Lino Ventura, Anouk Aimée, Lila Kedrova, Arlette Poirier, Madame Pâquerette, Marianne Oswald, Pierre Richard, Yori Bertin, Judith Magre, Denise Vernac, Robert Ripa, Jean Lanier, Carole Sands, Jany Clair, Antoine Tudal, Bruno Balp, Jacques Ferrière
tt0050123