  1. Home
  2. Drama
  3. The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Lost Year 1986 (2022). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Lost Year 1986 (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Lost Year 1986 (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Romania

Sutradara

IMDb

5.8

/

10

from

185

users

Diterbitkan

24 June 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

32 years after the fall of communism and one hundred years after the founding of the Romanian Communist Party, three young independent filmmakers set out to make their feature film debut with a film about an invisible enemy, the radioactive cloud since 1986. Although a large part of the artistic team of the film The Lost Year 1986 was born after the 1989 Revolution, they will tell with humor and sincerity the story of a family from a village in communist Romania, affected by the Chernobyl nuclear accident.
Ligia Ciornei
Isabela Neamțu, Victoria Cociaș, Oana Pușcatu, Anastasia Teodora Simion, Radu Badea, Sabin Simion, Gavril Pătru, Valer Dellakeza

Diterbitkan

September 4, 2023 3:59 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Bioskop 21 The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Bioskop Online The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Bioskop168 The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

BioskopKeren The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Cinemaindo The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Download The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Download Film The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Download Movie The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

Layar Kaca 21 The Lost Year 1986 (2022)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share