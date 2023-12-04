IMDb 6.4 / 10 from 414 users

The Lost Child (2000)

Knowing the past changes the future. Seeking a connection to her heritage, Rebecca Hoffman sets out on a journey of discovery following the deaths of her adoptive parents. She finds that connection with her birth family in the Navajo community. But cultures clash when her husband is rejected as an outsider. Rebecca and her family experience rebirth in a rich culture and renewal as a family in this dramatic film based on the autobiography Looking for Lost Bird by Yvette Melanson (with Claire Safran).

Karen Arthur

Mercedes Ruehl, Christine Rose, Jamey Sheridan, Irene Bedard, Dinah Manoff, Tantoo Cardinal, Julia McIlvaine, Ned Romero, Michael Greyeyes, Ashley Burritt

tt0259403