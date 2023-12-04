  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

414

users

Diterbitkan

19 November 2000

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Lost Child (2000)

Knowing the past changes the future. Seeking a connection to her heritage, Rebecca Hoffman sets out on a journey of discovery following the deaths of her adoptive parents. She finds that connection with her birth family in the Navajo community. But cultures clash when her husband is rejected as an outsider. Rebecca and her family experience rebirth in a rich culture and renewal as a family in this dramatic film based on the autobiography Looking for Lost Bird by Yvette Melanson (with Claire Safran).
Karen Arthur
Mercedes Ruehl, Christine Rose, Jamey Sheridan, Irene Bedard, Dinah Manoff, Tantoo Cardinal, Julia McIlvaine, Ned Romero, Michael Greyeyes, Ashley Burritt

Diterbitkan

Desember 4, 2023 3:11 pm

Durasi

