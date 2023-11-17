IMDb 3.4 / 10 from 684 users

The Lion of Judah (2011)

Upon learning that Judah has been trapped in the clutches of the townspeople and faces the possibility of being the sacrifice at the annual Festival, the stable mates leave their cozy barn and embark on an adventure to find and free their friend.

