Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Legend of Bruce Lee (2009) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
China
Bintang film
Akasha Banks Villalobos,
Akasha Villalobos,
Danny Chan Kwok-Kwan,
Gary Daniels,
Hazen MacIntyre,
Luoyong Wang,
Mark Dacascos,
Michael Jai White,
Michelle Misty Lang,
Ray Park
Sutradara
Li Wen Qi,
Moon-ki Lee
IMDb
7.6/
10from
51users
Diterbitkan
30 April 2009
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Legend of Bruce Lee (2009)
The story of the legendary martial arts icon Bruce Lee following him from Hong Kong to America and back again. Movie edit made from the 50 episode Chinese television series with the same title.
Li Wen Qi, Moon-ki Lee
Danny Chan Kwok-kwan, Michelle Misty Lang, Gary Daniels, Ray Park, Michael Jai White, Ted Durant, Hazen MacIntyre, Luoyong Wang, Akasha Villalobos, Mark Dacascos
tt11919866