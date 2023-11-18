IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 3,589 users

Diterbitkan 08 June 1961

Oleh mamat

The Last Sunset (1961)

Brendan O’Malley arrives at the Mexican home of old flame Belle Breckenridge to find her married to a drunkard getting ready for a cattle drive to Texas. Hot on O’Malley’s heels is lawman Dana Stribling who has a personal reason for getting him back into his jurisdiction. Both men join Breckenridge and his wife on the drive. As they near Texas tensions mount, not least because Stribling is starting to court Belle, and O’Malley is increasingly drawn by her daughter Missy.

Robert Aldrich, Tom Connors Jr.

Rock Hudson, Kirk Douglas, Dorothy Malone, Joseph Cotten, Carol Lynley, Neville Brand, Regis Toomey, James Westmoreland, Adam Williams, Jack Elam, John Shay

tt0055073