Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Jun Fubuki,
Kôichi Satô,
Kôji Yakusho,
Kôji Yamamoto,
Kunie Tanaka,
Masatô Ibu,
Nanami Sakuraba,
Narumi Yasuda,
Nizaemon Kataoka,
Reita Serizawa
Sutradara
Shigemichi Sugita
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.2/
10from
388users
Diterbitkan
18 December 2010
Synopsis
The Last Ronin (2010)
16 years after the fateful “revenge of the Forty-seven Ronin,” involving samurais from the Ako domain who avenged their leader and then commited seppuku (ritual suicide), the sole survivor of that incident, Kichiemon Terasaka (Koichi Sato) traverses the country on a mission. His purpose is to find the families of the fallen samurais and spread the truth of the ronin uprising.
