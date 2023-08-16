IMDb 3.0 / 10 from 1,479 users

11 August 2009

Oleh mamat

The Last Resort (2009)

They were looking for the ultimate getaway, they planned for the perfect paradise vacation; what they’re about to get is a trip no one is prepared for. When a group of five girlfriends heads for the tropics, they relax, hit the beach and step out for a night of partying. All is fun and games, until someone gets hurt. Robbed by their tour guide and left for dead, the girls take shelter in a deserted Mexican resort that is haunted by the unspeakable atrocities of past.

Brandon Nutt, Landon Williams, Mark Bashian, Ryan Reels, Jessica Jane Stewart

America Olivo, Paulie Redding, Marissa Tait, Sita Young, Arianne Zucker, Nick Ballard, Jeremy Glazer, Ian Patrick Williams

