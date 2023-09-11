IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 7,898 users

The Last of Sheila (1973)

A year after Sheila is killed in a hit-and-run, her multimillionaire husband invites a group of friends to spend a week on his yacht playing a scavenger hunt-style mystery game — but the game turns out to be all too real and all too deadly.

Herbert Ross, Annabel Davis-Goff

Richard Benjamin, Dyan Cannon, James Coburn, Joan Hackett, James Mason, Ian McShane, Raquel Welch, Yvonne Romain, Pierre Rosso, Serge Citon, Roberto Rossi, Elaine Geisinger, Elliot Geisinger, Jack Pugeat

tt0070291