Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Sutradara

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

612

users

Diterbitkan

28 March 1992

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Last of His Tribe (1992)

Ishi, the last Yahi Indian of California, must leave his homeland and learn to navigate the world of the white man in order to survive.
Harry Hook
Jon Voight, Graham Greene, David Ogden Stiers, Jack Blessing, Anne Archer, Daniel Benzali, Christianne Hauber, Charles Martinet, Carl D. Parker, Angela Paton, Benne Alder, Marie Bain

Diterbitkan

November 7, 2023 7:29 pm

Durasi

