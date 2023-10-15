Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Last American Colony (2019) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Puerto Rico,
United States
Bintang film
Andres Figueroa Cordero,
Carmen Yulín Cruz,
Donald Trump,
Filiberto Ojeda Ríos,
Irvin Flores,
Juan Segarra Palmer,
Lolita Lebron,
Pedro Albizu Campos,
Rafael Cancel Miranda
Sutradara
Bestor Cram,
Mike Majoros
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
0/
10from
0users
Diterbitkan
18 October 2019
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Last American Colony (2019)
Puerto Rico, the last relic of colonization in the western hemisphere, has been a dependent territory of the USA since 1917. Los Macheteros and one of its leaders Juan Segarra have been fighting for its full independence for many decades.
Bestor Cram, Mike Majoros
Juan Segarra Palmer, Pedro Albizu Campos, Rafael Cancel Miranda, Andres Figueroa Cordero, Carmen Yulín Cruz, Irvin Flores, Lolita Lebron, Filiberto Ojeda Ríos, Donald Trump
tt11143486