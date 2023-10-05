  1. Home
The Last Adventure (1967)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

France

Sutradara

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

3,722

users

Diterbitkan

12 April 1967

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Last Adventure (1967)

Two adventurers and best friends, Roland and Manu, are the victims of a practical joke that costs Manu his pilot’s license. With seeming contrition, the jokesters tell Roland and Manu about a crashed plane lying on the ocean floor off the coast of Congo stuffed with riches. The adventurers set off to find the loot.
Robert Enrico
Alain Delon, Lino Ventura, Joanna Shimkus, Serge Reggiani, Hans Meyer, Jean Darie, Jean Trognon, Odile Poisson, Irène Tunc, Valéry Inkijinoff, Raoul Guylad, Jean Landier, Guy Delorme, Paul Crauchet, Patrick Bernhard, Roland Fleury, Mick Besson, Jean-Paul Blonday, Jean Falloux, Gaston Meunier, Thérèse Quentin

Diterbitkan

Oktober 5, 2023 9:45 pm

Durasi

