Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Last Adventure (1967) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Alain Delon,
Gaston Meunier,
Guy Delorme,
Hans Meyer,
Irène Tunc,
Jean Darie,
Jean Falloux,
Jean Landier,
Jean Trognon,
Jean-Paul Blonday
Sutradara
Robert Enrico
IMDb
7.1/
10from
3,722users
Diterbitkan
12 April 1967
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Last Adventure (1967)
Two adventurers and best friends, Roland and Manu, are the victims of a practical joke that costs Manu his pilot’s license. With seeming contrition, the jokesters tell Roland and Manu about a crashed plane lying on the ocean floor off the coast of Congo stuffed with riches. The adventurers set off to find the loot.
Robert Enrico
Alain Delon, Lino Ventura, Joanna Shimkus, Serge Reggiani, Hans Meyer, Jean Darie, Jean Trognon, Odile Poisson, Irène Tunc, Valéry Inkijinoff, Raoul Guylad, Jean Landier, Guy Delorme, Paul Crauchet, Patrick Bernhard, Roland Fleury, Mick Besson, Jean-Paul Blonday, Jean Falloux, Gaston Meunier, Thérèse Quentin
tt0061376