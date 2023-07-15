  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Egypt

IMDb

5.9

/

10

from

106

users

Diterbitkan

28 August 1952

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Lady on the Train (1952)

Fikria is a singer who’s married to Farid ,the gambling addict. When she’s traveling by train, she gets in an accident and a peasant treats her. After she returns home,her husband asks her to stay hidden to get the insurance money to pay for his gambling debts.
Youssef Chahine
Leila Mourad, Yehia Chahine, Emad Hamdy, Serag Mounir, Zeinab Sedky, Saeed Abu Bakr, Aziza Helmy, Sanaa Gamil, Ferdoos Mohamed, Abdel Aziz Ahmed, Thuraya Fakhry

Diterbitkan

Juli 15, 2023 9:57 pm

Durasi

