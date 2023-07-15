Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Lady on the Train (1952) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Egypt
Bintang film
Abdel Aziz Ahmed,
Aziza Helmy,
Betty Francine,
Emad Hamdy,
Ferdoos Mohamed,
Layla Mourad,
Leila Mourad,
Saeed Abu Bakr,
Sanaa Gamil,
Serag Mounir
Sutradara
Youssef Chahine
IMDb
5.9/
10from
106users
Diterbitkan
28 August 1952
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Lady on the Train (1952)
Fikria is a singer who’s married to Farid ,the gambling addict. When she’s traveling by train, she gets in an accident and a peasant treats her. After she returns home,her husband asks her to stay hidden to get the insurance money to pay for his gambling debts.
Youssef Chahine
Leila Mourad, Yehia Chahine, Emad Hamdy, Serag Mounir, Zeinab Sedky, Saeed Abu Bakr, Aziza Helmy, Sanaa Gamil, Ferdoos Mohamed, Abdel Aziz Ahmed, Thuraya Fakhry
tt0126654