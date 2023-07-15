IMDb 5.9 / 10 from 106 users

Diterbitkan 28 August 1952

Oleh mamat

The Lady on the Train (1952)

Fikria is a singer who’s married to Farid ,the gambling addict. When she’s traveling by train, she gets in an accident and a peasant treats her. After she returns home,her husband asks her to stay hidden to get the insurance money to pay for his gambling debts.

Youssef Chahine

Leila Mourad, Yehia Chahine, Emad Hamdy, Serag Mounir, Zeinab Sedky, Saeed Abu Bakr, Aziza Helmy, Sanaa Gamil, Ferdoos Mohamed, Abdel Aziz Ahmed, Thuraya Fakhry

tt0126654