IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 3,757 users

Diterbitkan 11 September 1963

Oleh mamat

The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)

Honeymooning in Bavaria, a young couple becomes stranded and is forced to stay the night in the area. Doctor Ravna, owner of the impressive chateau that sits imposingly above the village, invites them to dinner that evening. Their association with Ravna and his charming, beautiful family is to prove disastrous.

Don Sharp

Edward de Souza, Jennifer Daniel, Noel Willman, Barry Warren, Clifford Evans, Jacquie Wallis, Isobel Black, Stan Simmons, Peter Madden, Vera Cook, Noel Howlett, John Harvey, Dolly Read, Brian Oulton

tt0057226