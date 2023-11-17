Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Journey Is the Destination (2016) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Abby Quinn,
Ashley Dowds,
Ben Schnetzer,
Cameron Scott,
Charlie Bouguenon,
Egidio Coccimiglio,
Ella Purnell,
Evan Marsh,
Gugun Deep Singh,
Ian Rading
Sutradara
Bronwen Hughes
Genre
Drama
IMDb
6.3/
10from
676users
Diterbitkan
09 September 2016
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Journey Is the Destination (2016)
The inspiring life story of the late photojournalist, artist and activist Dan Eldon, who abandoned a comfortable life in London to document the struggle, heartbreak and hope of a war-torn and famine-ridden region of Africa.
Bronwen Hughes
Ben Schnetzer, Ella Purnell, Maria Bello, Abby Quinn, Kelly Macdonald, James Alexander, Tanroh Ishida, Sam Hazeldine, Gugun Deep Singh, Joshua Daniel Eady, Yusra Warsama, Evan Marsh, Mpho Osei Tutu, Tom Fairfoot, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Charlie Bouguenon, Ashley Dowds, Egidio Coccimiglio, Joey Borgogna, Ian Rading, Ter Hollmann, Mika Basson, Cameron Scott
tt3292080