Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Canada
Bintang film
Angelo Grey,
Bebsabe Duque,
Brian Cook,
Danielle Smith,
Jas Dhanda,
Jodie Sweetin,
Kari Wong,
Laiko Foroughi,
Martin Roach,
Michael Morrone
Sutradara
Marco Deufemia
IMDb
6.0/
10from
465users
Diterbitkan
12 May 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (2023)
Singer Jane DaSilva inherits the family foundation which is a non-profit detective agency that helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. Jane’s Aunt Sadie and Detective John Cameron act as her mentors as she takes on her first case surrounding a mother’s untimely death years before. As Jane investigates a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of her client’s fragile mom, she realizes that digging up the past can be dangerous…
Marco Deufemia
Jodie Sweetin, Stephen Huszar, Paris Jefferson, Danielle Smith, Jas Dhanda, Brian Cook, Rob Stewart, Martin Roach, Rebecca LaMarche, Tonjha Richardson, Angelo Grey, Bebsabe Duque, Patrick Dussault, Michael Morrone, Kari Wong, Laiko Foroughi
tt27199947