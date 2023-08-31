IMDb 8.0 / 10 from 17,811 users

The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz (2014)

Programming prodigy and information activist Aaron Swartz achieved groundbreaking work in social justice and political organizing. His passion for open access ensnared him in a legal nightmare that ended with the taking of his own life at the age of 26.

Brian Knappenberger

Aaron Swartz, Tim Berners-Lee, Cory Doctorow, Peter Eckersley, Lawrence Lessig, Brewster Kahle

