WEBRip

Usa

8.0

27 June 2014

LIN

The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz (2014)

Programming prodigy and information activist Aaron Swartz achieved groundbreaking work in social justice and political organizing. His passion for open access ensnared him in a legal nightmare that ended with the taking of his own life at the age of 26.
Brian Knappenberger
Aaron Swartz, Tim Berners-Lee, Cory Doctorow, Peter Eckersley, Lawrence Lessig, Brewster Kahle

September 1, 2023 4:19 am

