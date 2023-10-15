Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Instagram Effect (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Sutradara
Erica Jenkin
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
6.5/
10from
60users
Diterbitkan
07 February 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Instagram Effect (2022)
The story of how Instagram became the dominant force it is today, told by former staff and insiders and through powerful testimony from users who have been negatively impacted.
Erica Jenkin
tt18178036