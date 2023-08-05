IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 553 users

The Inspectors 2: A Shred of Evidence (2000)

Postal inspectors investigate a con man who uses the identities of others to falsify credit card purchases. Stealing credit card offers from mail boxes, he obtains cards in others’ names, makes many purchases until the card is maxed out, but is always careful to pay minimum balances. According to the story, it is possible for individuals such as this to run many credit cards at a time without being caught.

Brad Turner

Louis Gossett Jr., Jonathan Silverman, Michael Madsen, Samantha Ferris, Greg Thirloway, Claire Riley, Jane Spence, Paul Jarrett, Michael Roberds, David Hurtubise, Lynda Boyd, Howard Siegel, Gabrielle Miller, Stephen E. Miller, Marcia Laskowski, Michael David Simms, Cheryl Wilson, Edmond Kato Wong, Trevor White, Genele Templeton, Frank Topol, Colton Shock, Susan Astley, Brent Chapman, Deanna Williams

