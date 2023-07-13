IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 16 users

The Initiated (2023)

Based on the novels by Colombian writer Mario Mendoza and on the character of detective Frank Molina, the filming of Los Initiados took place in Bogotá. In the saga of Frank Molina, which uses the books Lady Massacre, La melancolia de los feos, El diario del fin del mundo and Akelarre, the story of an alcoholic private investigator who unmasks sinister plots within the underworld of Bogotá is told.

Juan Felipe Orozco, Andrés Barrientos, Felipe Pava

Andrés Parra, Aria Jara, Juan Pablo Urrego, Jorge Cao, Francisco Denis, Victoria Hernández, Julio Pachón, Jefferson Quiñones, José Restrepo, Silvia Varón Santamaría, Patricia Tamayo, Ana Wills

