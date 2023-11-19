IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 6,960 users

The Informer (1935)

Gypo Nolan is a former Irish Republican Army man who drowns his sorrows in the bottle. He’s desperate to escape his bleak Dublin life and start over in America with his girlfriend. So when British authorities advertise a reward for information about his best friend, current IRA member Frankie, Gypo cooperates. Now Gypo can buy two tickets on a boat bound for the States, but can he escape the overwhelming guilt he feels for betraying his buddy?

John Ford, Edward O’Fearna, Edward Donahue

Victor McLaglen, Heather Angel, Preston Foster, Margot Grahame, Wallace Ford, Una O’Connor, J. M. Kerrigan, Joe Sawyer, Neil Fitzgerald, Donald Meek, D’Arcy Corrigan, Leo McCabe, Steve Pendleton, Francis Ford, May Boley, Grizelda Hervey, Denis O’Dea, Barlowe Borland, Eddy Chandler, Clyde Cook, Earle Foxe, Frank Hagney, Robert Homans, Tiny Jones, Cornelius Keefe, Frank Marlowe, Frank Moran, Pat Moriarity, Jack Mulhall, Anne O’Neal, Robert Parrish, Bob Perry, Pat Somerset, Harry Tenbrook, Frank Baker

