Diterbitkan 01 January 1988

Oleh LIN

The Infernal Rapist (1988)

A notorious killer dies in the electric chair in a maximum security prison. So great was his evil that Satan offers him a deal. He will get to go back to Earth as long as he sacrifices people to the devil and carves 666 on them somewhere. The guy, of course, accepts and gets reborn in the body of a drug dealer. He begins a trail of carnage that lasts throughout the movie.

José Medina, Damián Acosta Esparza

Noé Murayama, Princesa Lea, Ana Luisa Peluffo, Bruno Rey, Marisol Cervantes, Manuel ‘Flaco’ Ibáñez, Fidel Abrego, Luis Avendaño, Ramón Blanco, Julio D’Johny, Ramón Gaona, Héctor Gaytán, Alfredo Gutiérrez ‘El Turco’, Eduardo Guzmán, Arturo Mason, Juan Moro, Blanca Nieves, Viviana Oliva, Martín Quintana, Atala Uranga

