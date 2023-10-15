  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Mexico

IMDb

5.2

/

10

from

269

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1988

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Infernal Rapist (1988)

A notorious killer dies in the electric chair in a maximum security prison. So great was his evil that Satan offers him a deal. He will get to go back to Earth as long as he sacrifices people to the devil and carves 666 on them somewhere. The guy, of course, accepts and gets reborn in the body of a drug dealer. He begins a trail of carnage that lasts throughout the movie.
José Medina, Damián Acosta Esparza
Noé Murayama, Princesa Lea, Ana Luisa Peluffo, Bruno Rey, Marisol Cervantes, Manuel ‘Flaco’ Ibáñez, Fidel Abrego, Luis Avendaño, Ramón Blanco, Julio D’Johny, Ramón Gaona, Héctor Gaytán, Alfredo Gutiérrez ‘El Turco’, Eduardo Guzmán, Arturo Mason, Juan Moro, Blanca Nieves, Viviana Oliva, Martín Quintana, Atala Uranga

Diterbitkan

Oktober 15, 2023 12:01 pm

Durasi

