IMDb 7 / 10 from 3,377 users

Diterbitkan 01 June 1968

Oleh mamat

The Immortal Story (1968)

An aged, wealthy trader plots with his servant to recreate a maritime tall tale, using a local woman and an unknown sailor as actors.

Orson Welles

Jeanne Moreau, Orson Welles, Roger Coggio, Norman Eshley, Fernando Rey

tt0063127