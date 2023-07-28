Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The House of the Bories (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
France
Bintang film
Claude Titre,
Hélène Vallier,
Jean-François Vlerick,
Madeleine Barbulée,
Marie Dubois,
Marie Véronique Maurin,
Mathieu Carrière,
Maurice Garrel
Sutradara
Jacques Doniol-Valcroze
IMDb
6.5/
10from
153users
Diterbitkan
28 August 1970
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The House of the Bories (1970)
Julien, a renowned geologist, lives with his wife Isabelle and their two children in a country house. But his sullen, uncompromising attitude leaves tensions high. The arrival of Carl-Stephane, a young German student, brings a breath of fresh air and lightness to the household.
Jacques Doniol-Valcroze
Marie Dubois, Maurice Garrel, Mathieu Carrière, Hélène Vallier, Claude Titre, Madeleine Barbulée, Jean-François Vlerick, Marie Véronique Maurin
tt0066041