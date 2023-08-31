Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The House Of No Man (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Vietnam
Bintang film
Kha Nhu,
Lê Dương Bảo Lâm,
Lê Giang,
Lý Hạo Mạnh Quỳnh,
Ngọc Giàu,
Phương Lan,
Song Luân,
Trấn Thành,
Uyển Ân,
Việt Anh
Sutradara
Trấn Thành
IMDb
6.2/
10from
341users
Diterbitkan
22 January 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The House Of No Man (2023)
The story revolves around Mrs. Nu’s family consisting of three generations living together in the same house. The one-handed Mrs. Nu is known for her crab cakes and is also notorious for controlling the lives of everyone, from her daughter to her son-in-law. Everything was going normally until the youngest daughter fell in love with a handsome guy from a rich family. The story depicts the complex, multi-dimensional relationships that occur with family members. The main tagline (message) “Everyone is at fault, but everyone thinks they are… the victim” contains many hidden meanings about the content the film wants to convey.
Trấn Thành
Uyển Ân, Lý Hạo Mạnh Quỳnh, Phương Lan, Trấn Thành, Lê Giang, Ngọc Giàu, Lê Dương Bảo Lâm, Song Luan, Khả Như, Việt Anh
tt26427249