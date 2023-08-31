IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 341 users

The House Of No Man (2023)

The story revolves around Mrs. Nu’s family consisting of three generations living together in the same house. The one-handed Mrs. Nu is known for her crab cakes and is also notorious for controlling the lives of everyone, from her daughter to her son-in-law. Everything was going normally until the youngest daughter fell in love with a handsome guy from a rich family. The story depicts the complex, multi-dimensional relationships that occur with family members. The main tagline (message) “Everyone is at fault, but everyone thinks they are… the victim” contains many hidden meanings about the content the film wants to convey.

Trấn Thành

Uyển Ân, Lý Hạo Mạnh Quỳnh, Phương Lan, Trấn Thành, Lê Giang, Ngọc Giàu, Lê Dương Bảo Lâm, Song Luan, Khả Như, Việt Anh

tt26427249