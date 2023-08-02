Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The House Across the Lake (1954) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alan Wheatley,
Alex Nicol,
Gordon McLeod,
Hillary Brooke,
Hugh Dempster,
Joan Hickson,
John Sharp,
Monti DeLyle,
Paul Carpenter,
Peter Illing
Sutradara
Jimmy Sangster,
Ken Hughes,
Renée Glynne
IMDb
6.0/
10from
729users
Diterbitkan
16 April 1954
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The House Across the Lake (1954)
Sensuous and desirable, Carol Forrest has always attracted the attention of men. Expert in the art of manipulation and control she married an older man, loving only his vast wealth and continued to amuse herself with indiscreet affairs. But when neighbour Mark Kendrick lets slip that her husband intends cutting her out of his will Carol concentrates all her attentions on the unsuspecting Kendrick, obtaining his help to dispose of this irritating obstacle.
Jimmy Sangster, Ken Hughes, Renée Glynne
Alex Nicol, Hillary Brooke, Sid James, Susan Stephen, Paul Carpenter, Alan Wheatley, Peter Illing, Gordon McLeod, Joan Hickson, John Sharp, Hugh Dempster, Monti DeLyle
tt0047067