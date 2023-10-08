  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Uk

IMDb

6.6

/

10

from

1,480

users

Diterbitkan

03 November 1983

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1983)

Sherlock Holmes comes to the aid of his friend Henry Baskerville, who is under a family curse and menaced by a demonic dog that prowls the bogs near his estate and murders people.
Douglas Hickox
Ian Richardson, Donald Churchill, Denholm Elliott, Glynis Barber, Brian Blessed, Eleanor Bron, Edward Judd, Ronald Lacey, Martin Shaw, Connie Booth, David Langton, Eric Richard, Peter Rutherford, Nicholas Clay

Diterbitkan

Oktober 8, 2023 7:08 pm

Durasi

