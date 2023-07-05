IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 5,207 users

The Horseman (2008)

A tender drama unfolds between a grieving father and a troubled teenage girl as they drive northbound along the quiet outback roads of Australia. What she doesn’t know is that between stops, he is leaving behind a bloody trail of bodies in a revenge motivated killing spree.

