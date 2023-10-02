IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 1,496 users

The History of Love (2016)

The story of a long-lost book that mysteriously reappears and connects an old man searching for his son with a girl seeking a cure for her mother’s loneliness.

Radu Mihăileanu

Derek Jacobi, Sophie Nélisse, Gemma Arterton, Elliott Gould, Torri Higginson, Mark Rendall, Corneliu Ulici, William Ainscough, Alex Ozerov-Meyer, Jamie Bloch, Claudiu Maier, Julian Bailey, Ines Feghouli Bozon, Maverick Fortin, Lynn Marocola

