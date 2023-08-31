  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Austria

Sutradara

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

444

users

Diterbitkan

09 March 2018

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Green Lie (2018)

Environmentally friendly electric cars, sustainably produced food products, fair production processes: Hurray! If everything the corporations tell us is true, we can save the world through our purchasing decisions alone! A popular and dangerous lie. In his new documentary film, Werner Boote shows us, together with environmental expert Kathrin Hartmann, how we can protect ourselves. Down with green lies!
Werner Boote
Werner Boote, Kathrin Hartmann, Noam Chomsky, Raj Patel

Diterbitkan

September 1, 2023 4:14 am

Durasi

