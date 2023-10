IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 15,075 users

Diterbitkan 22 April 2011

Oleh mamat

The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011)

A documentary about branding, advertising and product placement that is financed and made possible by brands, advertising and product placement.

Morgan Spurlock

Morgan Spurlock, Peter Berg, Paul Brennan, Ralph Nader, Brett Ratner, J.J. Abrams, Donald Trump, Quentin Tarantino

tt1743720