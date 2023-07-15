IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 25,676 users

Diterbitkan 08 December 2006

Oleh mamat

The Good German (2006)

An American journalist arrives in Berlin just after the end of World War Two. He becomes involved in a murder mystery surrounding a dead GI who washes up at a lakeside mansion during the Potsdam negotiations between the Allied powers. Soon his investigation connects with his search for his married pre-war German lover.

Steven Soderbergh, Gregory Jacobs, Trey Batchelor, Basti Van Der Woude, Jody Spilkoman

George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Tobey Maguire, Beau Bridges, Tony Curran, Leland Orser, Jack Thompson, Robin Weigert, Ravil Isyanov, Christian Oliver, Dave Power, Don Pugsley, Dominic Comperatore, John Roeder, J. Paul Boehmer, Igor Korosec, Boris Kievsky, Vladimir Kulikov, Yevgeniy Narovlyanskiy, Aleksandr Sountsov, Dean Misch, Justin Misch, Tom Cummins, Brandon Keener, Gian Franco Tordi, David Willis, Alexandra Carter, Paul Edney, Megan Evanich, Alec Gray, Zvonimir Hace, Sten Jacobs, Dmitriy Karpov, Ian Novotny, Spiro Papas, Patrick Tatten, Stephen Wheeler

tt0452624