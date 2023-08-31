Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Goat and Her Three Kids (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Romania
Bintang film
Antonio Gavrilă,
Antonio Popescu,
Maia Morgenstern,
Marius Bodochi,
Răzvan Ilina,
Silviu Corbu
Sutradara
Cleopatra Medvetchi,
Victor Canache
IMDb
7.3/
10from
3,309users
Diterbitkan
28 October 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Goat and Her Three Kids (2022)
Secluded from the world, in XIX century rural Romania, a widow and mother of three must defend what’s left of her family, at all costs, from an old family friend turned foe. Based on one of the best-known Romanian folk tales (The Goat and Her Three Kids by Ion Creanga), this film aims to unveil the true nature of the famed bedtime story and to treat the audience to a different perspective, one that offers a glimpse of what the tragedy looks like beyond the happy songs and affable characters.
Cleopatra Medvetchi, Victor Canache
Maia Morgenstern, Marius Bodochi, Antonio Popescu, Răzvan Ilina, Silviu Corbu, Antonio Gavrilă
tt12981538