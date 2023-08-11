Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Girl in Room 2A (1974) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Italy
Bintang film
Angelo Infanti,
Brad Harris,
Carla Mancini,
Dada Gallotti,
Daniela Giordano,
Giovanna Galletti,
John Scanlon,
Karin Schubert,
Nuccia Cardinali,
Raf Vallone
Sutradara
William Rose
IMDb
5.4/
10from
799users
Diterbitkan
01 July 1974
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
The Girl in Room 2A (1974)
A sadistic killer cult kidnaps and sacrifices beautiful women. A young girl, just paroled from prison, moves into a strange house and appears to be the cult’s next victim.
William Rose
Daniela Giordano, Raf Vallone, John Scanlon, Angelo Infanti, Karin Schubert, Rosalba Neri, Brad Harris, Giovanna Galletti, Nuccia Cardinali, Dada Gallotti, Salvatore Billa, Carla Mancini
tt0075814