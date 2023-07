IMDb 6.9 / 10 from 472 users

Diterbitkan 01 February 1980

Oleh mamat

The Flag of Iron (1980)

Loyal gang member Iron Panther takes the heat for his boss after a dustup with their rivals, only to end up betrayed in this vintage kung fu yarn.

Chang Cheh

Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok, Chiang Sheng, Lu Feng, Lung Tien-Hsiang, Chan Shen, Wong Lik, Yu Tai-Ping, Lam Sau-Kwan, Wong Ching-Ho, Wang Han-Chen, Lam Fai-Wong, Kwan Fung, Wan Seung-Lam, Chiang Kam, Lau Fong-Sai, Liang Yao-Wen, Tony Tam Chun-To, Hsiao Yu, Lam Chi-Tai, Lai Yau-Hing, Ailen Sit Chun-Wai, Ting Tung, Ngai Tim-Choi

tt0080743