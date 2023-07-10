  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. The Five Star Stories (1989)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM The Five Star Stories (1989)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film The Five Star Stories (1989). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Five Star Stories (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Five Star Stories (1989) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Japan

IMDb

6.1

/

10

from

342

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1989

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Five Star Stories (1989)

“The Five Star Stories” is a well created Japanese anime film.Among the 5 star systems known as the Joker Systems, there are many kingdoms. There are knights within the kingdoms and these knights who control giant robots, Mortar Heads, are called Headliners. Bound to the knights are fatimas. Human in appearance and mind, the fatimas (mostly female) possess expanded physical capabilities and make it possible for a Headliner to control a Mortar Head. Fatimas cannot reproduce. All this is overseen by Emperor Amaterasu and his Mirage Knights.
Kazuo Yamazaki
Ryou Horikawa, Maria Kawamura, Kazuhiko Inoue, Norio Wakamoto, Hideyuki Tanaka, Ichiro Nagai, Rei Sakuma, Aruno Tahara, Rumiko Ukai, Run Sasaki

Diterbitkan

Juli 10, 2023 6:24 pm

Durasi

Dewanonton The Five Star Stories (1989)

Download The Five Star Stories (1989)

Download Film The Five Star Stories (1989)

Download Movie The Five Star Stories (1989)

DUNIA21 The Five Star Stories (1989)

FILMAPIK The Five Star Stories (1989)

Ganool The Five Star Stories (1989)

INDOXXI The Five Star Stories (1989)

Layar Kaca 21 The Five Star Stories (1989)

NS21 The Five Star Stories (1989)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share