Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Japan

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

239

users

Diterbitkan

01 September 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

The Fish Tale (2022)

“Meebo” is an elementary school student and loves fish. His life is indeed “fish-a-holic”. Meebo stares at the fish, draws the fish and eat the fish every day. His father worries that he is a little different from other children but his mother always encourages and supports him warmly rather than worrying. After entering a high school, Meebo is still obsessed with the fish as usual. For some reason, Meebo is getting along with rogues like a protagonist of a tale. Eventually, Meebo starts to live alone. With encounters and re-encounters, he is still loved by the people around him and pushes forward straight to his only way.
Shuichi Okita
Non, Yuya Yagira, Kaho, Hayato Isomura, Amane Okayama, Hiroki Miyake, Haruka Igawa, Sakana-kun, Mizuki Nishimura, Shohei Uno, Kou Maehara, Suzuki Taku, Haruka Shimazaki, Kaya soya, Aki Asakura, Shinobu Hasegawa, Kosuke Toyohara, Takenori Kaneko

Diterbitkan

Juli 16, 2023 9:40 pm

Durasi

