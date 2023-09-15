Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film The Fence (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alexander Lincoln,
Andy Lawrence,
Brett Griffiths,
David Perkins,
Deshaye Gayle,
Eoin Slattery,
Euan Shanahan,
Eugene Simon,
Gabriel Howell,
Guy Davies
Sutradara
William Stone
IMDb
6.5/
10from
350users
Diterbitkan
02 September 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
The Fence (2022)
The story kicks off on Hartcliffe council estate in Bristol during the early 1980s. It follows Steven Knight, a working-class boy who has his motorbike stolen the day he buys it. Teaming up with his scoundrel friends he desperately tries to track it down before it’s gone for good.
William Stone
David Perkins, Sally Phillips, Eugene Simon, Lee Armstrong, Alexander Lincoln, Kitty Douglas, Jayde Adams, Paul Lavers, Gabriel Howell, Harry Gill, Joe Sims, Neil Berrett, Marc Danbury, Jack Gouldbourne, Brett Griffiths, Paul Cooper, Tomas Budin, Isobel Griffiths, Matt Harwood, Paul Holbrook, Kevin Patrick McGarry, Euan Shanahan, Simon Stanhope, Paul Stone, Eoin Slattery, Kevin Moss, John Lomas, Tim J. Henley, Kye Hammond, Deshaye Gayle, Marc Bessant, Andy Lawrence, Guy Davies
tt15253488