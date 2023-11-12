IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 1,764 users

The Face Behind the Mask (1941)

In this low-budget thriller, Peter Lorre plays Janos Szabo, an immigrant from Hungary who is a skilled craftsman. After he’s caught in a fire, his face is horribly scarred; his terrifying appearance makes it impossible for him to get a job. With nowhere else to turn, Janos begins working for the criminal underworld. Janos begins having second thoughts about his life of crime when he falls in love.

Robert Florey

Peter Lorre, Evelyn Keyes, Don Beddoe, George E. Stone, John Tyrrell, Cy Schindell, Stanley Brown, James Seay, Warren Ashe, Charles C. Wilson, George McKay

