Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.6

/

10

from

619

users

Diterbitkan

26 February 1947

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)

The story of Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey from their boyhood in Pennsylvania through their rise, their breakup, and their personal reunion.
Alfred E. Green
Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey, Janet Blair, Paul Whiteman, William Lundigan, Sara Allgood, Arthur Shields, William Bakewell, Tom Dugan, Bess Flowers, Art Tatum

Diterbitkan

September 6, 2023 8:12 pm

Durasi

